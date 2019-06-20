Andy Murray reveals he will play at Wimbledon after Queen's victorious comeback following hip surgery

Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-6, 6-3. Credit: PA

Andy Murray said he feels "optimistic" about his future after enjoying a winning return to competitive action at Queen's Club, his first time playing since undergoing hip surgery in January. The two-time Wimbledon champion and partner Feliciano Lopez succeeded in straight sets over Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal at the Fever-Tree Championships. Having considered retirement, Murray is now relishing being back on the court and playing competitively.

After what he hopes was career-saving hip surgery, three-time grand slam winner Murray is making his tentative comeback in the doubles - which will continue at Wimbledon, with the Scot announcing after Thursday's match that France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert will be his SW19 partner.

Crucially, Murray felt in good shape afterwards, with no pain whatsoever in his hip. He said: "I learnt quite a bit tonight. I sort of expected to be the worst player on the court, which was probably the case in the first set. "I have zero discomfort in my hip, like, nothing. And if I had done this last year, you know, I'd be here aching, throbbing, and feel bad the next day."

Andy Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez succeeded in straight sets over Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal. Credit: PA

He said: "So I'll just keep pushing and see how it goes. "But I feel optimistic about the future. I don't know how long it will take to get to that level, but, you know, hopefully not too long." The former world number one told ITV News earlier: "I didn't know what to expect when I had the operation at the start of the year and I'm enjoying my tennis, I'm pain free. "Obviously you always want to do more and be better prepared but you know I've got a decent amount of time on the grass and I've practised quite a lot of doubles and I should be in decent shape."