Butlin’s ‘bar fight’ leaves man dead

A man has died after a fight in a bar at a Butlin’s holiday resort.

Sussex Police said the 52-year-old victim was punched in the face and fell to the ground during an altercation involving several people at the Bognor Regis resort last Friday.

The man, from Bedford, died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, of Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, said the bar was “very busy” at the time of the incident shortly before midnight.

He said: “A fight at a holiday park, which involved several people, sadly resulted in the death of a man.

“We extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time, and are providing support with specialist officers.

“The bar was very busy at the time of the assault and we believe many of those present would have witnessed the assault and the aftermath.

“We have spoken to some witnesses who were present at the time, but we would be keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t yet made contact with us.”

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, south west London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and later bailed until July 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brockton.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.