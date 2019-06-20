‘Children growing up with warped view of normal because of social media’

Children are growing up with a “warped” view of what is normal because of the fake images they see on social media, the Education Secretary has warned. Damian Hinds is calling on social media influencers to take responsibility for their young audience, and take fewer selfies. He is urging them to use #notedited as well as be more transparent about online images that have been altered.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds called on social media influencers to help the fight against negative body image Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Speaking on Stop Cyberbullying Day, Mr Hinds has called on online personalities to help in the fight against negative body image. He said: “Children are growing up with a warped view of what is normal because so much of what they see on social media is false. “These days there’s a filter for everything, so much so that when something ‘real’ goes online it’s tagged as #nofilter but there should also be #notedited. “I want social media influencers to think about what they are putting on their platform – is it honest? Is it authentic? Is it too image-focused?” He added that he has always been supportive of the benefits of the internet, but is asking online celebrities for fewer selfies and more travel, more nature and more honesty. “Use your access to educate your young followers rather than focus on body image.

