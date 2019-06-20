Deepcut: What has happened so far?

Deepcut saw the death of four trainee soldiers over a seven-year period. Credit: PA

As the verdict at the inquest into the death of Private Geoff Gray is released, we look into what has happened over the past 24 years regarding the deaths of four soldiers at the barracks in Deepcut.

What is Deepcut?

Deepcut in Surrey is where the Princess Royal Barracks are located. Four trainee soldiers died there between 1995 and 2002.

Pte Sean Benton (left) and Pte Geoff Gray were both found dead at Deepcut. Credit: PA

Who died?

Private Sean Benton, 20, was found dead with five gunshot wounds to the chest after going on an unauthorised patrol of the perimeter of the barracks onJune 9, 1995. Private Cheryl James, 18, suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was discovered in nearby woods after abandoning her post onNovember 27, 1995. Private Geoff Gray, 17, was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the head while on guard duty after leaving colleagues to perform a lone prowler patrol alone, which was against barracks rules on September 17, 2001. Private James Collinson, 17, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head while on guard duty. His body was found close to the perimeter fence on March 23, 2002.

James Collinson, left, and Cheryl James both died at Deepcut. Credit: PA

What happened in the original verdicts?

In three out of the four cases, inquests returned open verdicts, while the death of Sean Benton was determined to be a suicide. The families of the deceased trainees challenged the rulings, fighting a legal campaign to have the deaths re-examined. Other former soldiers from the barracks spoke to the media, stating there was culture of abuse at Deepcut.

The families of the victims. Credit: PA

Has anyone been prosecuted?

In September 2003 Surrey police concluded there were no grounds to prosecute anyone in relation to the deaths.

The Blake Report

In March 2006 the Blake Report was published. The Ministry of Defence commissioned Nicholas Blake QC to perform an independent investigation, with the eventual report entitled "The Deepcut Review". It concluded that it was mostly likely the injuries suffered by the dead soldiers were self-inflicted. The report made numerous findings, including the low morale caused by low quality living accommodation, a lack of recreational activities and privacy. Furthermore, it stated that there was a lack of discipline when it came to access to firearms. In addition it found there was bullying of the trainees and a lack of a system when it came to reporting issues. Mr Blake was critical of the "harassment, discrimination and oppressive behaviour" within the barracks.

Nicholas Blake was critical of the 'harassment, discrimination and oppressive behaviour' within the barracks. Credit: PA

Additional inquests