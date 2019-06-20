Fashion retailer Boohoo launches dedicated recycled clothing range

For the Future is Boohoo's new dedicated recycled clothing range. Credit: Boohoo

Online clothing retailer Boohoo has launched its first dedicated recycled clothing range in an effort to become a more sustainable business. The "For the Future" range is comprised of 34 pieces made from recycled polyester, which the retailer says is plastic that has been directed away from landfill and repurposed to produce new yarn. The pieces include coordinated sets, dresses and bodysuits in sizes 6-24 and prices range from £8–£25. The range follows the likes of H&M's "Conscious" and Zara's "Join Life" lines which purport to provide more eco-friendly fashion options.

The fashion retailer says the aim of the collection was not to compromise on style meaning you can 'dress well and do your bit for the planet'. Credit: Boohoo

The fashion range was launched on the same day the government rejected the recommendations of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) on ending the culture of throwaway fashion. However, Boohoo came under scrutiny in the EAC report for its ethical standards.

Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and "For the Future" fashion range is the next step in that journey. – Carol Kane, Boohoo Group Founder

The committee heard claims the buying practices of some online fashion retailers including Boohoo were putting UK clothing manufacturers in a position where they can only afford to pay garment workers illegally low wages, however Boohoo denied this saying it lawfully produces affordable garments. Boohoo says the new range is “not just a one off” and that it will continually add new collections as “the business works toward offering the customer a wider range of sustainable fashion options”.

Boohoo plans to add new collections to its recycled range as it works towards providing a wider range of sustainable fashion options. Credit: Boohoo