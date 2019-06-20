- ITV Report
Former WWE British wrestler 'Lionheart' Adrian McCallum found dead
British wrestling champion Adrian McCallum has been found dead aged 36.
McCallum, known by his performance name of "Lionheart", had competed for WWE and TNA during his career.
A day before his death, the ICW Insane Championship Wrestling world heavyweight champion posted on his Twitter account: “One day you will eat your last meal, You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time.
"You might not know it's the last time, that's why you must do everything you love with passion” #Afterlife @rickygervais."
On Thursday it was announced that McCallum was dead.
No further details surrounding his death have been released.
The Scotland-based Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum.
"Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling.
"Most importantly, he was our friend.
"His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him."
High-profile figures in the wrestling community paid tribute to the Scot after the news was announced.
WWE wrestler Cedric Alexander said he was "crushed" to hear of McCallum's death, while fellow WWE star Paige - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - said she would be "forever grateful" to have known him.
Pete Dunne, the longest-reigning WWE UK champion, tweeted: "I always looked up to Lionheart's professional approach to wrestling when it was far from that at the time.
"People like him were pivotal in the growth of a scene that has lead to so many people being able to do this for a living."
British wrestler Will Ospreay, who currently competes in Japan, said: "Every time I've met you, you have been nothing but a sweetheart. I honestly cannot believe I'm writing this tweet.
"Devastated doesn't cover how I feel."
Meanwhile, Scottish actor Greg Hemphill, known for appearing in sitcom Still Game, called him a "lovely guy".
"Heartbroken for the whole wrestling family tonight," he said. "What a talent and what a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed."