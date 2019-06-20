Former WWE British wrestler 'Lionheart' Adrian McCallum found dead

British wrestling champion Adrian McCallum has been found dead aged 36.

McCallum, known by his performance name of "Lionheart", had competed for WWE and TNA during his career.

A day before his death, the ICW Insane Championship Wrestling world heavyweight champion posted on his Twitter account: “One day you will eat your last meal, You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time.

"You might not know it's the last time, that's why you must do everything you love with passion” #Afterlife @rickygervais."

On Thursday it was announced that McCallum was dead.

No further details surrounding his death have been released.