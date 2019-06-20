- ITV Report
Freddie Mercury's unseen performance of Time Waits For No One released 33 years after filming
A previously unheard and unseen performance from music icon Freddie Mercury has been released.
Recorded in 1986, Time Waits For No One is a collaboration with songwriter and producer Dace Clark, taken from the soundtrack of his musical, Time.
The video features Mercury on his own on stage at the Dominion Theatre in London, accompanied by just a piano.
The song, though originally created for Clark’s musical, was later released as a single.
But today’s release shows an unseen performance of the former Queen lead singer alone in the theatre.