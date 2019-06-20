Cassius's Philippe Zdar dies following fall from Paris building

"He made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building," his agent Sebastien Farran said.

Cerboneschi, also known as Philippe Zdar, was best known for being one half of dance duo Cassius.

French DJ Philippe Cerboneschi has died aged 50 following a fall in Paris on Wednesday.

Cerboneschi form Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard in 1996 and they would go on to produce for bands such as Beastie Boys and Franz Ferdinand.

Cassius were part of the electronic music scene in Paris, known as French touch.

Cerboneschi won a Grammy Award in 2010 for his work as a mixer and producer for French band Phoenix.

The pair's first album in three years is due to be released on Friday.