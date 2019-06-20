Georgia police fire tear gas at protesters seeking to storm parliament

Riot police in the capital of Georgia have used water cannon and fired rubber bullets in a bid to disperse demonstrators who tried to storm the parliament building. Nearly 70 people — 39 police and 30 civilians — were treated in hospital for injuries during the night of clashes in Tbilisi, said David Sergeenko, an adviser to the prime minister. Police earlier fired tear gas on the crowd of thousands that was demanding the government’s resignation.

A demonstrator stands in front of a police line at the Georgian parliament Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP

The crowd repeatedly surged to try to break into the building on the city’s main avenue but police turned back the attempts. Some demonstrators were seen hoisting shields that apparently had been seized from riot police. The unrest was sparked by the appearance on Thursday of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries. Mr Gavrilov has supported independence for the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, over which Georgia lost control in a 2008 war with Russia. He is also a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is despised by many Georgians.

Protesters help a wounded man after clashes with riot police Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP