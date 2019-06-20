Hospital listeria victim ‘was family haulage firm boss, 52’

A businessman has been named in reports as one of the victims of the listeria outbreak at hospitals in the UK.

Ian Hitchcock, 52, died after eating a contaminated sandwich while at the Royal Hospital Derby, it is claimed.

According to The Times, he had been admitted about five weeks ago and died on June 8.

Mr Hitchcock’s brother Alan, 54, told the paper: “When he went into hospital, I thought he would soon be back at work. I didn’t think he would die because of the food.”

The paper reported that Mr Hitchcock, from Matlock in Derbyshire, ran a family haulage company with his brother and was the father of 19-year-old twin sons.

He is said to have been receiving treatment for cancer before his death.