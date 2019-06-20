Iran says Revolutionary Guard shot down US drone

Iran claims it shot down a US RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. Credit: AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it shot down a US drone amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. The paramilitary group, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone on Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province. A US official said the drone had been in international airspace.

Captain Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesperson added that "there was no drone over Iranian territory". Kouhmobarak is some 750 miles south-east of Tehran and is close to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

The reported downing of the RQ-4 Global Hawk comes after the US military previously alleged Iran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The US blames Iran for the attack on the ships, which Tehran denies. The attacks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and Iran following Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a year ago. Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said his country is not seeking to wage war against any nation while at the same time stressing that it will withstand mounting US pressure Credit: Iranian Presidential Office/AP