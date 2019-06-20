'Is Your Car Safe?' - Tonight

In the last year, more than three million vehicles have been recalled for safety reasons by manufacturers.

Checking whether your car, a part or accessory has been recalled is easy - just visit https://www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-recall. All you need is the vehicle’s registration number or the name of the manufacturer, model and year of manufacture.

If there’s a problem you’ll need to get your car fixed or replaced by the manufacturer, you won’t usually have to pay for any repairs or parts.

More than 10% of all consumer complaints made to Trading Standards are about used cars. To check whether the second hand car you want to buy is safe, experts advise following these steps: