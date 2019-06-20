- ITV Report
'Is Your Car Safe?' - Tonight
In the last year, more than three million vehicles have been recalled for safety reasons by manufacturers.
Checking whether your car, a part or accessory has been recalled is easy - just visit https://www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-recall. All you need is the vehicle’s registration number or the name of the manufacturer, model and year of manufacture.
If there’s a problem you’ll need to get your car fixed or replaced by the manufacturer, you won’t usually have to pay for any repairs or parts.
More than 10% of all consumer complaints made to Trading Standards are about used cars. To check whether the second hand car you want to buy is safe, experts advise following these steps:
Do your research. There are free checks that you can undertake to reduce the chances of buying a vehicle that is being sold illegally. Visit https://www.gov.uk/get-vehicle-information-from-dvla to make sure what the seller tells you matches the DVLA’s records. Visit https://www.gov.uk/check-mot-history to check the MOT history of a car.
Invest in a private history check, sometimes called a ‘data check’. This will cost up to £20 but will give you vital information such as if the vehicle has been in a serious accident or is showing the correct mileage.
View the vehicle in daylight and take it for a test drive. The AA has a useful checklist for what to look out for when inspecting a used car and its paperwork http://www.theaa.com/car-buying/used-car-inspection-checklist
Use a trusted trader – an established firm with a good reputation or a member of a trade association such as the Retail Motor Industry Federation.
For more detailed advice visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/buying-or-repairing-a-car/buying-a-used-car/
If you are buying a new or used vehicle, check the safety rating on the Euro NCAP website https://www.euroncap.com/en.
