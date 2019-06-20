London fire chief says Grenfell ‘will never leave me’ as she announces retirement

Dany Cotton said she had been plagued with the trauma of dealing with Grenfell. Credit: PA

London’s first female fire commissioner Dany Cotton will retire next year, citing the utter devastation of Grenfell Tower fire which she said “will never leave me”. The fire chief likened the sight of the flames ripping through the tower block in June 2017 to a “disaster movie” when she first saw it ablaze, and later said giving evidence at the public inquiry into the tragedy was the “most difficult thing” she had done in her career. Ms Cotton was criticised by survivors after telling the probe she would change nothing about her team’s response on the night of the fire.

She revealed she had been plagued with traumatic memory loss since the tragedy on June 14 2017, which caused 72 deaths. The Commissioner will retire in April 2020 after 32 years of service in the capital. She said: “I have worked with the best people in the world on some of the most exciting projects, and also some of the most painful incidents to have occurred in London Fire Brigade’s history. “The utter devastation of the Grenfell Tower fire and its impact on so many people will never leave me. “I want to reassure my staff and all those affected by the tragedy that I will remain dedicated to leading London Fire Brigade through any findings from phase one of the public inquiry and into phase two which is expected to begin next January.”

The tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire was one of the darkest days for London firefighters. Credit: PA