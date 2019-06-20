Orphaned wallaby reared in rucksack after mother died

An orphaned baby wallaby is being hand-reared in a specially made rucksack after its mother died. Four-month-old Riley is being nursed by carer Julia Stewart, who wears the rucksack everywhere she goes. Riley is allowed to hop around outside of the pouch for 90 minutes with other wallabies at the Studley Grange Butterfly World and Farm Park near Swindon, Wiltshire.

Baby wallabies, known as joeys, usually stay in their mother's pouch until they are around six months old. Credit: ITV News

Baby wallabies, known as joeys, usually stay in their mother's pouch until they are around six months old and are dependent on their mothers for a year. Julia Stewart, who is helping rear Riley, said: "He has to have 24 hour care, he has to have milk every four hours, and he is being cared for around the clock by myself.

Baby wallabies, known as joeys, usually stay in their mother's pouch until they are around six months old. Credit: ITV News