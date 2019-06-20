Porn site age verification roll-out ‘to be delayed again’

The introduction of age verification measures on porn sites to prevent underage internet users seeing explicit content is expected to be delayed for a second time, it has been reported.

The changes, the first of their kind anywhere in the world, were due to come into force on July 15, requiring porn sites by law to carry out “robust age-verification checks on users”.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright is expected to tell the Commons on Thursday that the date will be pushed back, having already been delayed from April last year, the BBC reported.

The reason for the delay is not clear, the corporation said.

However, Sky News said it understood the delay was “bureaucratic”.

It reported that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport had failed to notify the European Commission of key details.

Sky News also said it had seen a copy of a letter to regulator the British Board of Film Classification from a lobby group representing online pornographers, warning that without a delay there would be “less protection for public data”.