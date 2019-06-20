Prosecution to open case against 25-year-old accused of murdering Lucy McHugh

The prosecution is set to open its case at the trial of a 25-year-old man accused of the murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh.

Carer Stephen Nicholson, of no fixed address, is charged with the murder of the schoolgirl in July last year, which he denies.

He has also pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape against Lucy when she was 12 years old, and two charges of sexual activity with a child when she was aged 13.