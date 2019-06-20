- ITV Report
Protesters disrupt Philip Hammond's speech at Mansion House
Protesters shouting "this is an emergency" have disrupted Philip Hammond's speech at the annual Bankers and Merchants Dinner at Mansion House.
Greenpeace said 40 of its volunteers "gate-crashed " the event and "drowned out" the Chancellor's in order to raise awareness about climate change.
Television footage showed several women wearing red dresses and sashes emblazoned with the word "climate" were seen being ushered out of the banquet hall as attendees in black tie looked on.
Mr Hammond said: "The irony is that this is Government that has just led the world by committing to a zero carbon economy by 2050."
The comment was met with applause.
Several minutes of disruption was caused to the City of London.event, which was attended by around 350 guests.
Areeba Hamid, climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: "This is a climate emergency. Business as usual is no longer an option.
"The real bottom line, the priority that needs to come before all others, is not profit, revenue or growth, but survival.
"That needs to be recognised in every boardroom and on every balance sheet, starting with the Chancellor's.
"The people in this room have been funding climate change, and we're not giving the banks and hedge funds a pass for their unethical investment decisions anymore.
"The Treasury is the Government's banker. It plays the same role propping up vested interests and blocking progress on climate change.
"But science demands a radical programme of policy interventions and public investment if our economy is to survive the coming storm.
"The serious, sensible, grey-suited grown-ups in the room ignored the warning signs and crashed the economy in 2008. We can't afford to let them crash the climate too."