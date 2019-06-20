Protesters disrupt Philip Hammond's speech at Mansion House

Protesters shouting "this is an emergency" have disrupted Philip Hammond's speech at the annual Bankers and Merchants Dinner at Mansion House.

Greenpeace said 40 of its volunteers "gate-crashed " the event and "drowned out" the Chancellor's in order to raise awareness about climate change.

Television footage showed several women wearing red dresses and sashes emblazoned with the word "climate" were seen being ushered out of the banquet hall as attendees in black tie looked on.

Mr Hammond said: "The irony is that this is Government that has just led the world by committing to a zero carbon economy by 2050."

The comment was met with applause.

Several minutes of disruption was caused to the City of London.event, which was attended by around 350 guests.