Recall petition for convicted MP Chris Davies to close

A petition which could unseat convicted MP Chris Davies will close to voters in his constituency on Thursday.

Mr Davies, 51, will face a by-election if 10% of the electorate in the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency sign the petition.

The Conservative MP was convicted for faking expenses claims after he admitted to submitting two false expenses invoices for landscape photographs to decorate his new office in 2015.

He was fined £1,500, ordered to pay £2,500 towards legal costs and told to carry out 50 hours of community service.