School forced to issue an 'unreserved apology' after 13-year-old pupils asked to vote for their best-looking classmates

A school has been forced to issue an ''unreserved apology'' after pupils were asked to vote for their best-looking classmates.

The questions were contained in a form handed out to students at Hugh Christie school in Tonbridge, Kent.

A member of staff intended to use the results in an end-of-year celebration for Year Nine pupils who are aged between 13 and 14.

However many parents reacted with horror and accused the school of putting pressure on youngsters about their appearance and warned they could also face bullying.

Many took to social media to voice their concern.

Aunt Lucy Hall tweeted: ''My Nephews (sic) school just sent them home with this - school is hard enough when you are 14 to create awards over best looking boy and girl. Shocking. @HughChristieSch why would you let this happen? Parents are appalled by this.''