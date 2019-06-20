Warm-up taboo should be overcome to avoid injuries – top knee surgeon

Warming up before any type of exercise, even a kickabout in the park, should no longer be a taboo, a top knee surgeon has urged to help prevent injuries.

Amir Qureshi, a consultant knee and limb reconstruction surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, said that he had seen an “influx” of knee injuries in recent years because of a rise in popularity of the “couch to 5k” mentality.

He said that many people are avoiding injury-preventing warm-ups because they are not seen as “socially acceptable” making people feel uncomfortable doing them because they are perceived as “over the top”.

Mr Qureshi explained: “I firmly believe we need a wholesale change in mindset when it comes to injury prevention in amateur and recreational sport as there is a growing belief you can go from nothing to all-out activity with no consequence.

“That has manifested itself further over recent years with what I call the ‘couch to 5k mentality’ among those looking to get back into physical activity and get fit or play amateur sport with little to no preparation.

“There is a tendency to skip warm-up routines and muscle conditioning exercises and concentrate on distance, whereas preparation and gradually increasing activity is where the focus should be.”