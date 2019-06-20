What the papers say – June 20

The Tory leadership race continues to make headlines, along with controversy over the latest television debate. The Guardian reports that Rory Stewart was ousted from the contest after the third round of voting, while Boris Johnson increased his tally to 143 votes.

Supporters of Mr Johnson will launch an operation to derail Michael Gove’s bid for the top job, and could vote tactically as they believe Jeremy Hunt may be the easiest candidate for Mr Johnson to beat, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The i follows the same theme, suggesting there are concerns “dirty tricks” will be used to block Mr Gove.

The Times reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted he will remain in the leadership race to win it amid claims from his rivals that he was holding out to be Mr Johnson’s chancellor.

Meanwhile, fallout from Tuesday night’s BBC television debate leads the Daily Express, which reports that an Imam chosen to question the candidates was suspended from his mosque and the school where he works amid controversy about his past comments on Israel.

The Daily Mail claims there were a series of “blunders”, saying that MPs accused the broadcaster of being biased against the Conservative Party.

In other news, the Daily Mirror claims that an NHS hospital trust has been selling private treatments that it used to offer for free.

And the Daily Star leads on the ongoing fallout of the wet weather.