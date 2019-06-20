Why has the weather been so wet and when will it get hot?
The start of June had us all fooled into thinking this summer was going to be just like last year.
That was until the jetstream decided to buckle across the Atlantic and Western Europe, creating what we call an Omega Block, diving a long way south, putting the British Isles on its wrong side.
This drew low pressure and rain towards us, making for a miserable month so far, with some parts of the UK seeing their monthly average rainfall in just a couple of days.
In Ham Hill, Kent, 94.6mm of rain fell within a 24 hour period, twice the June average of 47.6mm for Kent.
By June 14, Wainfleet in Lincolnshire had already recorded nearly three times the amount of rain it would normally expect to get in the entire month.
Things are about to change, quite timely as well because Friday is the Summer Solstice - the first astronomical day of summer and the longest in terms of daylight.
In fact, there will be nearly 19 hours of sunlight at Lerwick on Shetland.
The druids at Stonehenge will be happy that it’s looking clear and dry, if a little chilly, at sunrise, and the weather will stay good for the rest of the day.
This weekend's forecast is also welcome news.
The jetstream has meandered in our favour, high pressure is on the way and so is some warm sunshine on Saturday and much of Sunday.
Temperatures are expecting to climb steadily and it’s looking quite hot and humid next week.
There is a caveat - more thunderstorms have been forecast Sunday into Monday with a Met Office warning already in force across a fairly wide area of England and Wales.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “High pressure will bring a brief spell of warmer, drier and sunnier weather this weekend.
"However, as low pressure re-establishes later on Sunday, we’re going to see a return to the heavy rain and thunderstorms we’ve seen so far this June. Rather than the recent cooler conditions, it’s going to feel much warmer and humid.”
The long range forecast into July is showing signs it’ll stay fairly mixed so it’s back to ‘business as usual’ for us Brits.