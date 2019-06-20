Young people spending less on nights out, restaurants and leisure than turn of century, report finds

The survey found 18 to 29-year-olds are spending less on going out, eating and restaurants and other leisure items.

A report published by the Resolution Foundation examined the spending habits of different generations to examine the notion that each generation is enjoying better conditions than its predecessor.

Young people are spending less on leisure items than they were in the early 2000s, a new study has found.

Another inter-generational living standard challenge identified by the study found there was a "long road" for under 30s to buying their own home.

The next Chancellor will have to tackle increased levels of retirement, which in turn will raise the current costs of maintaining healthcare and welfare provisions at their current level by £36bn a year by 2030, the report said.

David Willetts, president of the Intergenerational Centre, said: “From frustrations about buying a first home to fears about the cost of care, Britain faces many intergenerational challenges. The big living standards gains that each generation used to enjoy over their predecessors have stalled.

“Welcome steps are being made, from stronger pay growth for young millennials to the success of auto-enrolment into pension saving.

Mark Franks of the Nuffield Foundation, which supported the audit, added: “The audit provides a valuable and timely perspective on how our economy and society are changing, both between and within generations.”