14 years in jail for serial burglar, dubbed 'Wimbledon prowler', who targeted homes of rich and famous

A “sophisticated” serial burglar who spent a decade travelling hundreds of miles at a time to target a suburb known for its rich and famous residents has been jailed for 14 years.

Astrit Kapaj, 43, was dubbed the “Wimbledon prowler” after stealing cash and jewellery valued at almost £500,000 during a series of raids on homes in the leafy south-west London suburb dating back to 2008.

The chip shop worker, who is originally from Albania and lived in Wimbledon shortly after arriving in the UK in the 1990s, travelled from his home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, unbeknown to his family.

He pleaded guilty to 26 offences after his crime spree was finally brought to a halt by detectives this year.

But detectives believe the married father-of-two may have been behind 10 times that number of offences, with up to £5 million in stolen jewellery and cash lifted from homes in Wimbledon dating back to 2004.

Victims included German tennis star Boris Becker, while he was reportedly chased across a garden by French footballer Nicolas Anelka.

Such was Kapaj's stealth and expertise, police are still baffled as to how he gained entry to so many homes.