44 arrested in connection with historical child sex abuse in West Yorkshire

Their detainment was in relation to allegations made by four separate women that they were subjected to sexual abuse when they were children between 1995 and 2002.

Thirty-six men and three women have been taken into custody over the last two weeks, while five other males were arrested at the end of 2018.

Police in West Yorkshire have arrested 44 people as part of an investigation into historical child sex abuse.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, leading the investigation, said: "Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police.

"We hope that these recent arrests reassure our local communities that we are wholly committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in Kirklees, both current and non-recent.

t"Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"West Yorkshire Police has specialist safeguarding units across each of the five districts, which include police officers and detectives dedicated to dealing with both current and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

"We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences."

All those arrested have been released under investigation.