Danny Baker to revive BBC radio show as podcast after controversial royal baby monkey tweet

Danny Baker announces he is bringing back his Saturday radio show as a podcast just months after BBC sacking. Credit: PA

Danny Baker will return with a new podcast after being sacked by the BBC over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby. The broadcaster was fired by BBC Radio 5 Live in May after posting a picture of a monkey he suggested to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son Archie. In his new twice-weekly podcast, Baker will include popular segments from his former programme like 'The Sausage Sandwhich Game' when it starts in 2020.

Baker tweeted: “My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year. "Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world.” Referring to his radio nickname, he added: “#CandyManReturns.” He later tweeted: “Well that’s me for now. I only nip in for half hour a night now. Learned my lesson. Good night. #GoodEveningEverybody.”

The long time radio presenter was dismissed from his Saturday programme which he started over a decade ago in 2008. His controversial tweet came on the same day Harry and Meghan, whose mother is African American, posed with their new arrival, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The 61-year-old tweeted an image of a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee with the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital” following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son. Following a backlash and accusations of racism, he deleted the post and apologised later calling the issue one of the worst days of his life.

Danny Baker @prodnose Follow Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs ci… https://t.co/YFNVXJCjHB