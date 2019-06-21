- ITV Report
-
Danny Baker to revive BBC radio show as podcast after controversial royal baby monkey tweet
Danny Baker will return with a new podcast after being sacked by the BBC over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby.
The broadcaster was fired by BBC Radio 5 Live in May after posting a picture of a monkey he suggested to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son Archie.
In his new twice-weekly podcast, Baker will include popular segments from his former programme like 'The Sausage Sandwhich Game' when it starts in 2020.
Baker tweeted: “My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year.
"Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world.”
Referring to his radio nickname, he added: “#CandyManReturns.”
He later tweeted: “Well that’s me for now. I only nip in for half hour a night now. Learned my lesson. Good night. #GoodEveningEverybody.”
The long time radio presenter was dismissed from his Saturday programme which he started over a decade ago in 2008.
His controversial tweet came on the same day Harry and Meghan, whose mother is African American, posed with their new arrival, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The 61-year-old tweeted an image of a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee with the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital” following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son.
Following a backlash and accusations of racism, he deleted the post and apologised later calling the issue one of the worst days of his life.
Despite Baker's claims that he was making a point about class, The BBC responded to his post by ending his popular show.
A police investigation into Baker over his tweet was dropped several days after an allegation was made to Scotland Yard.
A statement said: “An allegation was received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday May 9 in relation to a tweet published on May 8.
“Having reviewed the comments made, we do not consider that a criminal threshold has been met and as such we will be taking no further action.”