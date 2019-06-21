Donald Trump 'approved military strike on Iran' over downed drone but backed down with just hours to go

Donald Trump reportedly came very close to ordering military action against Iran. Credit: AP

Donald Trump approved a military strike against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, it has been reported. The US president ordered preparations to be made for the action but the operation was abruptly called off with just hours to go, a US official said. An unnamed official, quoted in US newspapers, said the targets would have included radars and missile batteries. There was no official comment from the White House about the reports but asked earlier in the day about a US response to the drone attack, Mr Trump said: "You'll soon find out." On Friday morning, Australian airline Qantas and Dutch carrier KLM said they would not allow their planes to fly over the Strait of Hormuz following the drone shooting.

A drone similar to the one brought down over the Straits of Hormuz. Credit: AP

The possibility of military action showed just how tense the situation is between Washington and Tehran as the Trump administration combines a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of American forces in the region. According to an official, the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options presented to senior administration figures. The military operation was called off around 7.30pm Washington time (12.30am BST), after Mr Trump had spent most of Thursday discussing Iran strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders. The downing of the US drone over the Strait of Hormuz prompted accusations from the US and Iran about who was the aggressor. Iran insisted the drone violated Iranian airspace while Washington said it had been flying over international waters.

Mr Trump had earlier declared in a tweet that "Iran made a very big mistake!" - but he also suggested that shooting down the drone - which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 737 - was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation. "I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth," Mr Trump said at the White House. "I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it." He described the downing of the drone as "a new wrinkle ... a new fly in the ointment", but then added: "This country will not stand for it, that I can tell you." He said the American drone was unarmed and unmanned and "clearly over international waters". It would have "made a big, big difference" if someone had been inside, he said. But fears of open conflict shadowed much of the discourse in Washington. As the day wore on, top national security advisers and congressional leaders were summonsed to the White House for an hour-long briefing in the Situation Room.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AP