Forensics firm used by police targeted in cyber-attack

A criminal probe has been launched into a cyber-attack on one of the main scientific firms used by police to carry out forensic work.

Eurofins Scientific, which has laboratories around the world, was targeted by a ransomware attack over the weekend of June 1 and 2, the company said in a statement.

The attack affected the IT systems of the company’s forensics subsidiary, which is based in the UK and one of the main forensic service providers to UK policing.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said all submissions to the firm have been temporarily suspended, although not all police forensics work has been affected, with forces able to continue fingerprint analysis and crime scene investigation as normal.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is leading a criminal probe into the attack.