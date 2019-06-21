- ITV Report
K-pop fans angered by comedian Jimmy Carr's bomb comments about boyband BTS
K-Pop fans were upset over comments made on Australian chart show '20 to One' by comedian Jimmy Carr.
The 8 Out of Ten Cats presenter compared the South Korean band exploding on the scene to dropping a nuclear bomb.
With worldwide success, the BTS Army - as fans like to call themselves - were quick to demand an apology for remarks they deemed 'racist'.
The comedian - who is currently on tour in the UK - featured on the international TV programme as part of the playful commentary of the week's hits.
About the band, he said: "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried.
"So I guess, it could've been worse - but not much worse."
With nearly 16 million Twitter followers, fans were quick to share their outrage online with the #Channel9Apologize trending in Australia Wednesday afternoon.
Who are BTS?
Dubbed the South Korean version of 'One Direction', the boyband have taken the mainstream music scene by storm.
Although the seven piece have never had a number one in the UK, they are the first Korean act to do so in the US.
Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have even appeared on the US chat show 'Ellen' and shared the sofa on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.
The weekly programme typically features comedians and music experts who make satirical comments about popular global trends
In the video, the quests were celebrating the band's latest album Map Of The Soul: Persona which is the biggest selling album in the US this year so far.
The presenter's went as far to jokingly say that the song would 'heal the rift between North and South Korea, provided Kim Jong Un is well into boybands.'
And other comments by about the singers hitting off-key notes and not being able to speak English were included.
The Australian television station posted an apology on their Twitter page acknowledging the offence they caused fans.