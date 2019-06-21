K-pop fans angered by comedian Jimmy Carr's bomb comments about boyband BTS

The South Korean band have taken the music scene by storm seen here at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Credit: AP Images

K-Pop fans were upset over comments made on Australian chart show '20 to One' by comedian Jimmy Carr. The 8 Out of Ten Cats presenter compared the South Korean band exploding on the scene to dropping a nuclear bomb. With worldwide success, the BTS Army - as fans like to call themselves - were quick to demand an apology for remarks they deemed 'racist'.

stan gg's y'all @tofuhyunie Follow I'm sorry but as an Australian this is embarrassing. Racist jokes and mocking their entire career just don't cut it… https://t.co/935DY5yACT

The comedian - who is currently on tour in the UK - featured on the international TV programme as part of the playful commentary of the week's hits. About the band, he said: "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. "So I guess, it could've been worse - but not much worse." With nearly 16 million Twitter followers, fans were quick to share their outrage online with the #Channel9Apologize trending in Australia Wednesday afternoon.

Gill @Gilliankennan3 Follow @jimmycarr well disappointed with your rude comment towards BTS is an understatement! Why say something about a gro… https://t.co/rRJPda1qaz

Who are BTS?

Dubbed the South Korean version of 'One Direction', the boyband have taken the mainstream music scene by storm. Although the seven piece have never had a number one in the UK, they are the first Korean act to do so in the US. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have even appeared on the US chat show 'Ellen' and shared the sofa on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.