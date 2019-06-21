Kim Jong Un and China’s president discussed Korean Peninsula issues, says North

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday the leaders reached “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held broad discussions over the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and called for stronger bilateral ties in the face of “serious and complicated changes” in the region, the North’s state media said.

The agency did not report on any specific discussions on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

“The supreme leaders …. broadly exchanged their opinions on the political situation of the Korean Peninsula and other serious international and regional issues,” the KCNA said.

“They assessed that deepening their relationship was in line with the “mutual interest of the two countries in face of serious and complicated changes in the environment and would be favourable for the region’s peace, stability and development.”

Chinese state media earlier reported that Mr Kim told Mr Xi he is waiting for a desired response from Washington and the US should meet North Korea halfway to “explore resolution plans that accommodate each other’s reasonable concerns”.

Xi said his government is willing to play a constructive role in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“The international community expects the US and North Korea to continue to talk and achieve results,” he said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Mr Xi and Mr Kim attended a dinner reception and a mass games performance later on Thursday, the reports said.

Mr Xi later on Friday concludes the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years.