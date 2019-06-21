NHS forced to use emergency beds to cope with rising demand – BMA

Patients are routinely being cared for in emergency or temporary beds as hospitals struggle to cope with rising demand, according to new research.

A Freedom of Information study for the British Medical Association (BMA) found hospitals are now routinely caring for patients in “escalation beds” that should be used only in emergencies or during winter months, when more patients tend to be admitted.

It comes after Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, said hospital beds had become “overly pressurised”, and there should be no expectation of any further cuts in bed numbers.

The NHS has been urged to provide more care in the community and away from hospitals, but Mr Stevens said “in many areas the NHS is going to need more bed capacity to deal with demand”.

He said the new approach represented “quite a significant gear shift”.

The BMA research, which was the result of two waves of Freedom of Information requests, found that on March 3 this year there were at least 3,428 escalation beds in operation across all 134 acute trusts in England.

On May 1, there were 1,637 escalation beds still in use according to the 80 Trusts who provided data for that date. Some 54 trusts failed to respond, suggesting the true figure was far higher.

Dr Rob Harwood, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said: “The use of escalation beds is a sign that trusts are at a critical stage and are unable to cope with demand with their current bed stock.