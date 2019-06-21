Parents jailed for causing or allowing two-month-old son’s death

A couple whose baby son was smothered at their home after suffering a bite injury have both been jailed. Luke Morgan and his partner Emma Cole were found guilty last month of causing or allowing the death of nine-week-old Tyler Morgan and child cruelty. Staffordshire Police said Morgan was jailed for a total of eight years on Friday at Stafford Crown Court, while Cole was sentenced to five years. A six-week trial heard how Tyler suffered broken ribs before being smothered, and also had what appeared to be a human bite mark on his arm following his death in April 2014.

Tyler Morgan, who died in April 2014 after being taken to hospital from his parents’ home. Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

The court was told Morgan, 26, and 22-year-old Cole were heard arguing at their flat in Burntwood in the hours before Tyler was admitted to hospital. Jurors heard claims there was a “significant” delay in contacting the emergency services after Tyler’s collapse in the early hours. Morgan and Cole, formerly of Sunnymead Road, were cleared of murder and manslaughter. Opening the Crown’s case at the start of the trial, prosecutor Andrew Smith QC showed jurors a picture of an injury to Tyler’s right forearm which pathologists said was “probably” a bite mark. Mr Smith told a jury of seven men and five women: “At 2.42am on the 29th of April 2014, Emma Cole dialled 999 to send an ambulance to her home address.” Claiming one neighbour had heard a high-pitched scream, while another described hearing a loud bang, Mr Smith said: “The prosecution say that Luke Morgan and Emma Cole were plainly arguing in the early hours. “Their argument took place at a time when they had both been drinking alcohol.” Tyler, who was in cardiac arrest, was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital, arriving at 3.40am, and was later pronounced dead.

