Police called to Boris Johnson's home after concerns raised for neighbour

Police were called out to the home of Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds.

The Guardian reported that officers were alerted early on Friday after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.

Scotland Yard said the caller, who was from south London, "was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

The Metropolitan Police responded to a call from a local resident at 12.24am on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

The neighbour had knocked on the door but received no response, according to The Guardian.

The neighbour, who said they recorded the altercation from inside their home, told the newspaper: "I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say 'We're OK'. I knocked three times and no one came to the door."

It was also reported that the neighbour heard a sound like "smashing" plates, along with "a couple of very loud screams" and a "loud bang" which shook the house.