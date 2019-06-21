Seals taught to sing Star Wars and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star by scientists

Researchers have found seals can copy noises made by humans, having taught them to 'sing' some well known songs. Academics at St Andrews University in Scotland taught three of the mammals to mimic various sounds. Video of the seals 'singing' the songs has made a splash on the internet after being released by the university. Researchers Dr Amanda Stansbury and Professor Vincent Janik, worked with three young grey seals and monitored them from birth to determine their natural repertoire.

The seals were taught the sounds as part of a study on vocalisation. Credit: St Andrews University

These seals were then trained to copy new sounds by changing their formants, the parts of human speech sounds that encode most of the information we convey to each other. Lead researcher Dr Stansbury said: "I was amazed how well the seals copied the model sounds we played to them. "Copies were not perfect but given that these are not typical seal sounds it is pretty impressive. Our study really demonstrates how flexible seal vocalisations are. Previous studies just provided anecdotal evidence for this." It is not known if the seals will be releasing further renditions, or if they will collaborate with their namesake artist...

What songs are the seals able to sing?

Star Wars theme tune

Old MacDonald Had A Farm

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

The seals were taught by academics at St Andrews University. Credit: St Andrews University