Services to commemorate 100 years since scuttling of German fleet

A service will be held in waters near Orkney to mark 100 years since the scuttling of more than 50 German ships after seven months of incarceration. The German High Seas Fleet was interned at Scapa Flow following Armistice in November 1918, while negotiations for the Treaty of Versailles were ongoing. Rear Admiral Ludwig von Reuter was in command of the 74 vessels – viewed as a threat to the UK’s dominance at sea – but had not been informed of a last-minute extension to finalise details of the deal.

Historian Nick Jellicoe said: “What one doesn’t necessarily grasp now is that, for a while, Scapa was the centre of the world in terms of the maritime question of who was going to be masters. “The real confrontations, in terms of Versailles, were about what to do with this fleet.” Admiral von Reuter did not want the assets shared among foreign powers without the German government’s consent and was struggling with a mutinous, embarrassed and increasingly bored crew. With the previous deadline for a treaty passed, he issued an order to scuttle the ships on June 21 1919. A total of 52 of the interned vessels sank and a number of his men were injured – nine fatally. It was to be one of the final acts of the First World War. The admiral was made a prisoner of war but his act of defiance was celebrated in Germany.

