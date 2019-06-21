Two women whose deaths are linked to the listeria outbreak at UK hospitals are named as inquests open

Two women whose deaths have been linked to the listeria outbreak at UK hospitals have been named.

Enid Heap, 84, died at Manchester Royal Infirmary on May 6 with her family at her bedside, Manchester Coroner's Court heard on Friday.

The "linked death" of Beverley Sowah, 57, who was born in Jamaica and lived in Manchester, is also being investigated, senior coroner Nigel Meadows said.

A separate inquest into the death of Ian Hitchcock, 52, also opened on Friday.

The cause of death of the businessman, who contracted listeria while in hospital for liver cancer, is yet to be established, Derby Coroner's Court heard.