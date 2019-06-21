UK Weather Forecast: Hotting up

Saturday:

Fine and dry with sunny spells for many. It will feel warm in the sunshine with light winds. Some scattered showers for Scotland. Turning breezy in the far southwest later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Settled spell breaks down from the southwest on Sunday, with thundery rain moving northeastwards. Increasingly humid with potential for severe thunderstorms next week, also becoming hot in the south.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: