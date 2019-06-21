UK Weather Forecast: Sunny Saturday, showers developing on Sunday

This Evening and Tonight:

Any showers fading, although a few may linger across northern and western Scotland. Elsewhere, it will be dry with clear spells. It will turn quite chilly, especially in the north and west, with perhaps the odd rural fog patch.

Saturday:

Fine and dry with sunny spells for many. It will feel warm in the sunshine with light winds. Some scattered showers for Scotland. Turning breezy in the far southwest later.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: