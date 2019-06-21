Sleeping four-year-old amongst casualties in Syria during 'bloody week' of bombing

Khaled was asleep with his pet cat when a rocket hit his bedroom. He was buried under rubble, but found and rescued by The White Helmets as his mother and brothers looked on and screamed in horror.

As the area comes under bombardment from rockets and airstrikes, the four-year-old is one of 325 people known to be injured this week alone in Idlib province, according to figures by the Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS) to ITV News.

He was rushed to hospital, where the true gravity of the tragedy taking place here becomes apparent.

There are half a dozen other children in the Emergency Room - their injuries ranging from cuts to severe burns.

Khaled is lucky, he's alive. But he's been left in pain with a broken arm, leg and several nasty lacerations.

Despite the odds, this little survivor is determined.