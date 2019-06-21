Why are there concerns over Facebook's plans for a new digital currency?

Facebook plans to launch a digital currency - called Libra - which will allow people to move money from their smartphone.

Libra is being aimed at those who don't have access to traditional banking platforms. With over two billion people using Facebook every month, it has the potential to really shake up the world of banking.

But some concerns have been raised about the currency - so how will it work, what are the worries and could they stop Libra being launched? Natalia Jorquera explains.