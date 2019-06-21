World's airlines re-route flights after Iran downs US drone

Airlines are being warned to avoid the flashpoint area near Iran. Credit: PA/AP

Major airlines from around the world have begun re-routing flights to avoid areas around the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's shooting down of a US military surveillance drone. The US Federal Aviation Administration warned of a "potential for miscalculation or misidentification" in the region after an Iranian surface-to-air missile brought down a US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner. Australia's Qantas, British Airways, Dutch carrier KLM and Germany's Lufthansa said on Friday they were re-plotting routes to skirt the region. Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines also later took similar steps. The news came after it was revealed US President Donald Trump had been just hours away from ordering a retaliatory military strike against targets inside Iran. "The threat of a civil aircraft shoot-down in southern Iran is real," warned OPSGROUP, a company that provides guidance to global airlines.

The FAA issued a similar warning in May to commercial airliners of the possibility of Iranian anti-aircraft gunners mistaking them for military aircraft, something dismissed by Tehran some 30 years after the US Navy shot down an Iranian passenger jet. There are "heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the region, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations and potential for miscalculation or misidentification", the FAA said. It said: "The risk to U.S. civil aviation is demonstrated by the Iranian surface-to-air missile shoot-down of a US unmanned aircraft system on 19 June 2019 while it was operating in the vicinity of civil air routes above the Gulf of Oman." OPSGROUP said the Iranian weapons system that took out the drone was comparable to the Russian Buk system used in 2014 Malaysian Airlines attack in Ukraine. "Any error in that system could cause it to find another target nearby - another reason not to be anywhere near this part of the Strait of Hormuz," OPSGROUP said.

