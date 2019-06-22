Boris Johnson refuses to answer questions about 'row' with partner at Tory hustings

Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat following an alleged row with his partner Carrie Symonds. Appearing at a Conservative Party hustings in Birmingham on Saturday, the Tory leadership hopeful refused to answer Iain Dale's questions about the incident, saying "I don't think they want to hear about that kind of thing". Mr Johnson said: "I don't think people want to hear about that kind of thing. I think what they want to hear is about my plans about my future for the country."

He said he didn't think people were interested in reports of the row on Friday. To applause he said: "People are entitled to asked about me and my character. When I make a promise, I keep that promise and I deliver." Pressed again by his host to answer for his private life, he said: "What people want to know is whether I have the determination and courage to deliver on the promises I'm making."

Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about the alleged incident at his home in Camberwell. Credit: PA

Iain Dale was roundly booed by the Tory faithful when he asked Mr Johnson if a person's private life had a bearing on whether they could be prime minister. Mr Johnson added: "I've tried to give my answer pretty exhaustively. I think what people want to know is whether I have the determination and the courage to deliver on the commitments that I'm making and it will need a lot of grit right now." Mr Dale put it to him that he was not going to make any comment at all regarding what happened in the early hours of Friday, and Mr Johnson said that was "pretty obvious". Mr Johnson said: "People are entitled to ask about me and my determination, my character and what I want to do for the country. "Let me just tell you that when I make a promise in politics, about what I'm going to do, I keep that promise and I deliver." Mr Dale told Mr Johnson he was "completely avoiding" the question.

Mr Johnson promises to 'get Brexit done'

The Conservative leadership frontrunner was the first to appear on stage before Jeremy Hunt for the first of 16 national hustings event this afternoon where he will face questions. The former Mayor of London also promised to "get Brexit done", adding: "The hour is darkest before dawn. "And I am here to tell you that in all confidence we can turn this thing around."

Mr Johnson scratches his head as he is questioned by Iain Dale. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson said: "I am utterly convinced, utterly convinced, that with the right energy, and the right commitment, common sense will prevail, but just in case it does not, we must prepare to come out anyway. "And we must be able to come out on WTO terms, so that for the first time in these negotiations we carry conviction. "And it is precisely because we will be preparing between now and October 31 for a no deal Brexit that we will get the deal we need." Mr Johnson said there should be "creative ambiguity" over whether to pay the £39bn divorce bill.

