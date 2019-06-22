- ITV Report
Boris Johnson supporters unconcerned about 'row' with partner Carrie Symonds
Boris Johnson supporters appear to be standing by the man they want to lead the country, despite reports of a "row" with his partner that saw police visit the flat they share together.
A concerned neighbour had called police after allegedly hearing Mr Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds tell him to "get off me" and "get out of my flat", the Guardian reported.
Despite the furore around the police incident, grassroots Tories who previously supported Mr Johnson appear to still be backing him as their future leader.
One Johnson supporter told ITV News she believes politicians' personal lives must be taken into consideration but "what makes Boris, Boris is that he is relatable".
ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks, who was at grassroots Conservative conference on Saturday, said Johnson's strategy of staying silent on the issue appears to be working.
She said: "His camp is certainly hoping that it can be brushed to one side in the way that much of his personal life hasn't received very great scrutiny during this campaign."
She added: "That's a strategy that might just work with Tory Party members."
In order for Mr Johnson to become prime minister he must convince a majority of 160,000 Tory members that his policies can outshine his personal life.
Judging by the attitude of many of his supporters in London, it seems the race's frontrunner is well on his way to doing just that.
One Johnson supporter ITV News spoke to conceded that his personal life should be taken into consideration but despite Mr Johnson's being so turbulent, she still thinks "Boris is our best hope".
She added: "I continue to support him with what the information that we've been presented with."
Another agreed, saying "people shouldn't judge anyone for their personal conduct".
He added: "They should only focus about his policies instead of their personal conducts."