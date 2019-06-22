Boris Johnson supporters unconcerned about 'row' with partner Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson supporters appear to be standing by the man they want to lead the country, despite reports of a "row" with his partner that saw police visit the flat they share together.

A concerned neighbour had called police after allegedly hearing Mr Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds tell him to "get off me" and "get out of my flat", the Guardian reported.

Despite the furore around the police incident, grassroots Tories who previously supported Mr Johnson appear to still be backing him as their future leader.

One Johnson supporter told ITV News she believes politicians' personal lives must be taken into consideration but "what makes Boris, Boris is that he is relatable".

ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks, who was at grassroots Conservative conference on Saturday, said Johnson's strategy of staying silent on the issue appears to be working.