Carrie Symonds: Who is Boris Johnson's partner?

Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds has found herself in the headlines again - first after being romantically linked to the top Tory and now over a "row" with him which saw police make a visit to their home.

But who is the woman Mr Johnson shares a home with after leaving his wife of 25 years?

The public relations expert had been in the so-called Westminster Bubble for most of her remarkably ascendant career, a high-point being made head of party PR aged just 29.

In 2018, PR Week listed her in its top 10 figures in political communications - second only to No10 chief Robbie Gibb.

Prior to the role, Ms Symonds was a special adviser to Sajid Javid during his tenure as Communities Secretary after a similar stint as John Whittingdale's "spad" during his time at the top of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.