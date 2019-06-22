Donald Trump softens stance against Iran after US drone shot down

President Donald Trump has warned military action against Iran is still an option for its downing of an unmanned US military aircraft, but amid heightened tensions he dangled the prospect of eventually becoming an unlikely “best friend” of America’s long-term Middle Eastern adversary. Mr Trump also said “we very much appreciate” that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chose not to target a US spy plane carrying more than 30 people. His softer tone marked a stark contrast to the anti-Iran rhetoric he employed throughout the presidential campaign and his presidency, including his use of punishing economic sanctions in an attempt to pressure Iran to give up its quest to build nuclear weapons.

As he left the White House on Saturday for a weekend at his Camp David retreat, he said: “The fact is we’re not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon. “And when they agree to that, they are going to have a wealthy country, they’re going to be so happy and I’m going to be their best friend. “I hope that happens. I hope that happens, but it may not.” Mr Trump later said Iran will be hit with unspecified new sanctions on Monday. And he reiterated that he aborted a planned military strike set for Thursday after learning approximately 150 Iranians would be killed. “Everybody was saying I’m a war monger. And now they say I’m a dove. And I think I’m neither, if you want to know the truth,” he told reporters.

Mr Trump said Iran faces further sanctions Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

“I’m a man with common sense. And that’s what we need in this country, is common sense. But I didn’t like the idea of them knowingly shooting down an unmanned drone and then we kill 150 people.” He added: “I don’t want to kill 150 Iranians. I don’t want to kill 150 of anything or anybody unless it’s absolutely necessary.” His comments came as Iran summoned the United Arab Emirates’ top envoy to Tehran to protest against the neighbouring Arab nation’s decision to allow the US to use one of its military bases to launch the drone that Iran says entered its airspace. Iran issued a “strong protest” to the UAE diplomat, saying Tehran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory, a report by the official IRNA news agency said.

A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard inspects the remains of the drone Credit: Meghdad Madadi/AP