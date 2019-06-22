Jumpin' Jack's back: Mick Jagger appears healthy as Rolling Stones return to stage

Mick Jagger back on stage with drummer Charlie Watts and guitarist Keith Richards. Credit: AP

The godfathers of rock 'n' roll have returned to the stage with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger appearing as healthy and energetic as ever following heart surgery. The 75-year-old rocker ran and skipped along a narrow stage that jutted out into the crowd as the Stones launched their North American tour at Chicago’s Soldier Field. It was his first major concert performance since doctors told him just three months ago he required medical treatment and needed to postpone the tour.

Despite 50 years of performing the rock group can still belt out the classics. Credit: AP

The band, formed more than 50 years ago, opened with Street Fighting Man followed by Let’s Spend the Night Together. “It’s great to be back at Soldier Field – for the eighth time,” Jagger said before launching into the third song, Tumbling Dice.

All the Stones are now in their 70s. Guitarist Keith Richards is also 75. Ronnie Wood, who plays guitar as well, is 72. Drummer Charlie Watts is the senior member at 78. The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami before doctors told Jagger in late March he required treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue.

Jagger had paused the No Filter tour to have heart surgery but he is back to himself. Credit: AP

Jagger tweeted at the time: “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.” A representative for Jagger said in April he successfully underwent treatment and that he was expected to make a full recovery. All the cities on the tour that were previously postponed are locked in, and there is a new date in New Orleans. A second show at Soldier Field, the home stadium of the Chicago Bears, is scheduled for Tuesday.

To the naked eye it would have been difficult to know there had ever been a health issue at all. Credit: AP

Chicago, a home of the blues and long considered an artistic inspiration by the band, made a logical starting point. The Rolling Stones returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of Blue & Lonesome, which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album. St Paul & The Broken Bones opened the Friday concert. Whiskey Myers is expected to open for Tuesday’s Soldier Field show.

