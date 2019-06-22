Nine die as skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii

Nine people on board a twin-engine aircraft used for a skydiving jump have died in a crash in Hawaii.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane on Oahu's North Shore, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

Officials said the passengers were due to take part in a tandem skydive.

The aircraft was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center.