- ITV Report
Nine die as skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii
Nine people on board a twin-engine aircraft used for a skydiving jump have died in a crash in Hawaii.
There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane on Oahu's North Shore, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.
The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.
Officials said the passengers were due to take part in a tandem skydive.
The aircraft was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center.
Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.
Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.
“We are still gathering information as to the intent of the flight and what they were doing,” Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves said.
The main road in front of the airport was closed in both directions.