Sadiq Khan continues war of words with Donald Trump as he dubs him the ‘6ft 3 child in the White House’

Sadiq Khan’s spat with Donald Trump shows no sign of resolution, as the Mayor of London branded him a “six-foot-three child in the White House”. It is the latest insult to be fired between Mr Khan and the US president, in what has been a long-running feud. Mr Trump called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser”, mocked his height and misspelt his name in a tweet sent as he touched down in Air Force One for a state visit to the UK earlier this month.

And more recently the president dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter and called him a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”, as he criticised the mayor’s record on crime in the capital. In a room full of teachers at the Together For Education event in Westminster’s Central Hall on Saturday Mr Khan joked that he had made sure to switch his phone off. He added: “For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know?” The remark prompted laughter, cheers and applause from those gathered. It was the latest salvo in a transatlantic exchange that has seen Mr Khan describe Mr Trump as a “poster boy for racists” and remark that the president appears “obsessed” with him.

