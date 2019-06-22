Scamp the Tramp finally crowned world's ugliest dog at 31st annual contest

Scamp the Tramp after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. Credit: AP

Scamp the Tramp’s looks have made him a winner — but it was not a beauty contest. The snaggle-haired, bug-eyed pooch took the top prize at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.

Scamp the Tramp came first this year after placing second last year. Credit: Noah Berger/AP

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa won an appearance with Scamp on the Today show, 1,500 US dollars (£1,178) in cash, another 1,500 US dollars to donate to an animal shelter — and bragging rights. Scamp, an adopted street dog, beat 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs and other strange attributes. In last year's competition Scamp finished second behind Zsa Zsa the English Bulldog.

Last year Scamp finished behind Zsa Zsa the English Bulldog. Credit: AP