Tory leadership chaos as police visit Johnson’s home after neighbour reports row

Boris Johnson’s bid to become prime minister was thrown into chaos as it emerged police were called to the home he shares with partner Carrie Symonds.

As Mr Johnson geared up to go head to head with his challenger for the Tory crown, Jeremy Hunt, in the first run-off hustings on Saturday, questions over his private life dominated the battle for Downing Street.

Police officers were alerted early on Friday to an incident at the home Mr Johnson shares with Ms Symonds after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging, according to the Guardian.

Scotland Yard said they were alerted to the situation by a caller who “was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour”.

A neighbour, a 32-year-old nursery worker who would only give her name as Fatimah, said: “Just after midnight I heard a lady shouting, but I couldn’t make out what she said, then I heard plates and glasses smashing and things being thrown around.

“I was watching something on the television and I had to mute it because I was quite concerned, it was coming through the walls.

“It lasted for just under 10 minutes, and a police car turned up first, and then a police van a few minutes later.”